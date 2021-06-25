Former NRA president tricked into doing an anti-gun violence PSA

More than 3,000 children won’t graduate from high school this year because they were victims of gun violence. A new ad makes that statistic shockingly visceral, and it uses a former president of the National Rifle Association, of all people, to do it.

On June 4, anti-gun violence activist organization Change the Ref set up a full graduation ceremony for what they claimed would be roughly 3,000 students, then invited its guest speakers: NRA board member and former president David Keene, and right-wing gun advocate John Lott, author of More Guns, Less Crime. The two speakers waxed on about the Second Amendment and the scourge of universal background checks in front of an audience of empty chairs, thinking it was a rehearsal until the real audience showed up.

Except the audience never did show up. And that was the point. The brilliant PSAs that resulted from the setup are about confronting those fighting gun violence regulation with the humanity their work and words have taken away. In the ads, the speeches of Keene and Lott are intercut with audio of 911 calls from young people trapped amid school shootings. The juxtaposition of Keene’s and Lott’s arrogance with kids’ fear is powerful.

The NRA once used advertising to transform American gun culture. Now it’s getting a taste of its own medicine. Change the Ref was cofounded by Patricia and Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, was killed in the 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. “People deny the actual reality and we cannot allow them to deny it because this is real. This is happening,” says Patricia Oliver in a behind-the-scenes video.