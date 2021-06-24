Andreessen Horowitz raises the stakes with a new $2.2 billion cryptocurrency fund

Andreessen Horowitz, the Silicon Valley venture capital firm famed for making successful bets on early-stage tech companies that eventually grew to rule the world, is staking its next claim in the land of cryptocurrency.

Earlier today, it revealed a $2.2 billion fund for investments in crypto networks. “We believe that the next wave of computing innovation will be driven by crypto,” reads a blog post from a trio of partners at Andreessen Horowitz—one of them being Chris Dixon, a leading voice in the angel investing sphere. “We are radically optimistic about crypto’s potential to restore trust and enable new kinds of governance where communities collectively make important decisions about how networks evolve, what behaviors are permitted, and how economic benefits are distributed.” According to them, crypto, “as with the internet in the early days, is poised to transform all aspects of our lives.”

The radical optimism isn’t new: The fund marks a16z’s third foray into the crypto landscape. It raised a first fund of $300 million in 2018, during the thick of what’s now called “crypto winter”—a period when cryptocurrency values plunged roughly 80% after heating up to record highs the year before. At the time, Dixon called the war chest an “all-weather” fund, pledging to invest aggressively throughout digital currency’s volatile highs and lows.

But this time, Andreessen Horowitz’s fund will launch in the midst of a cryptocurrency gold rush. According to Bloomberg, venture capital firms have pumped $17 billion into the industry this year. Investments are also trending toward the mainstream, as traditional money-management companies like PayPal and Visa dip their toes by taking stakes in crypto VC firm Blockchain Capital’s recent fifth fund.