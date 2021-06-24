Clear Secure IPO: Some Robinhood investors can now buy YOU shares before NYSE debut

Earlier this month the biometric identity firm Clear Secure announced that it will soon hold its initial public offering—likely next week. Clear boasts 5.6 million members in North America and its technology and services are what allow travelers to speed up the time it takes to get through airport security.

For its IPO, the New York-based company will list 13.2 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol YOU. Shares will be priced in the $27 to $30 range, which will raise close to $400 million for the company, giving it a total valuation of around $4.3 billion, reports Reuters.

While an exact IPO date has not been fixed, StreetInsider says YOU shares are expected to debut next week. However, those wanting to pick up some YOU before the official IPO can do so today on Robinhood via its new IPO Access program. Members will be offered YOU shares at the IPO price.

Robinhood’s IPO Access program allows members to buy shares right before retail investors get access to them via the IPO. Not every Robinhood user can get IPO Access program membership, but if you want to try, Robinhood has a dedicated page set up to explain all the details to you.