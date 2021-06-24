These bottles are the first made from plastic recycled by enzymes

Inside landfills, researchers have found rare but naturally occurring enzymes that break down plastic. By tweaking one of these enzymes , scientists at Carbios, a France-based startup, have figured out how to make the process happen faster—and now they’ve made the first prototypes of food-grade, enzymatically recycled bottles out of the material.

The tech makes it easier to recycle plastic that might otherwise be trashed. Currently, traditional recycling involves chopping up plastic, then washing and melting it. For a drink company, it’s only possible to recycle other old drink bottles; even if other items are made out of PET, the material used to make bottles, it might be contaminated with non-food-grade material.

“What that means is we’re not able to use quite a lot of other waste [PET] material which is out there in the world, which would otherwise just go to landfill,” says Ron Khan, vice president of beverage packaging at PepsiCo, which is part of an industry consortium working with Carbios to help scale up the technology. “This new technology allows us to use all those materials which we normally wouldn’t otherwise be able to use.” Traditional mechanical recycling also eventually “downcycles” the plastic into a lower-quality material.

Instead of breaking down plastic into tiny pieces that are melted, the new process breaks down the material into its basic molecular building blocks. By “depolymerizing” the PET, “we get back to the exact chemical molecules, which come from fossil fuels,” Khan says. “Those exact molecules are sort of plug and play for the PET manufacturers.” The recycling process can happen repeatedly without a loss in quality.