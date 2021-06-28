This startup is training doctors to deliver better care for people of color

The institution of medicine in America has not been kind to Black Americans. In 2016, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black Americans had lower life expectancy than their white counterparts; they had higher rates of hypertension and diabetes ; and higher rates of maternal mortality. This discrepancy is largely due to a difference in the care they receive.

Now, Spora, a startup that spun out of a combined TechStars and UnitedHealthcare accelerator, is trying to change that reality by providing primary care designed specifically for people of color. In December, Spora launched a telehealth platform offering access to culturally competent doctors, nurses, and physicians’ assistants. While the care platform itself has the potential to reach populations that historically have had a difficult time accessing care, the small startup is also attracting attention for its training institute. Spora has built an internal program that trains doctors on how to deliver better care for non-white Americans, a curriculum which it hopes to offer for doctors outside the company in the future. The goal is to provide Black Americans with access to doctors who will take their medical issues seriously and develop a healthcare plan that is sensitive to their background.

The healthcare industry is increasing embracing the idea that doctors should take into account the personal and environmental factors patients live with when prescribing a health plan. This includes their circumstantial ability to exercise, eat well, take medication, and manage their health—which can be informed by their race and gender identity. For example, insurer Oscar Health is helping patients to find doctors with a similar racial or ethnic background and is building telehealth networks to support transgender members. Spora provides all of its doctors with a two-day training that explains how to practice medicine that is trauma-informed, collaborative, and considers a person’s cultural background when coming up with a care plan.

What that means in practice is being less prescriptive. “I find that a lot of it is related to food and I also do find that it is related to medication,” says physician assistant Alysha Henry-Johnson, who joined Spora in November. She says, for example, her husband’s family is from Jamaica and they eat a lot of rice—rice and peas, specifically. If someone in his family were diabetic, she might recommend cutting back on rice. “But when you say, ‘Hey, you need to cut out the rice,’ they’re gonna look at you like, ‘You want me to do what?'”