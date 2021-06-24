Lay’s is building community soccer fields out of recycled potato chip bags

As the next generation of young soccer whizzes in South Africa breathlessly out-dribble opponents and score mesmerizing free kicks, many of those future Cristiano Ronaldos might already be showcasing those tricks on a pitch made of potato chip bags.

Chips company Lay’s is making inroads into its impact goals by, well, putting up goals. In a project that combines environmental sustainability with community youth engagement, the salty-snack giant is partnering with its longtime Champions League partner, UEFA, and grassroots soccer organization, streetfootballworld, to provide the world’s first five soccer fields made out of potato chip bags.

For the project, known as RePlay, Lay’s has committed to using an innovative new bags-to-turf technology to create playable fields. “[It’s] giving our chips packaging a second life,” says Sebnem Erim, global food brands VP for PepsiCo, which owns Lay’s. The process, developed with artificial fields manufacturer Greenfields, takes empty chip bags from local waste and recycling, then washes and shreds them, and mixes them with rubber to convert them into pellets. Those pellets form a layer, called the “Ecocept,” on the ground, on top of which an artificial turf is placed. The fields, which cost about $200,000 to $250,000 to build, are estimated to have a lifespan of about 10 years—after which the turf and Ecocept layers are both fully recyclable.

The locations for the sustainable fields were handpicked by streetfootballworld, an organization that builds soccer pitches and pop-up stadiums, puts on soccer festivals, and provides a youth soccer program methodology to communities around the world for them to tailor and implement according to their social needs. “We believe that football can be an effective tool to transform our societies by using football as the universal language,” says its managing director, Vladimir Borkovic, via email. The first field opened in May in Tembisa, South Africa; next up will be field in communities in Brazil, Turkey, Russia, and the U.K., to be completed before the year’s end. Erim says sites are chosen for where they’re likely to have the largest social impact with a community, and the collection represents a diverse set of countries in which Lay’s are available. (Though, in the U.K., Lay’s chips are known as Walkers crisps.)