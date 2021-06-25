These solar, WI-Fi-connected streetlights are replacing ones that were repossessed by the utility company

In 2011, utility company DTE left the residents of Highland Park, Michigan, in the dark when it repossessed the city’s more than 1,000 street lights. Now, some streets are getting brighter with solar-powered street lights that also provide public-access Wi-Fi, installed by the nonprofit Soulardarity .

Highland Park, a 2.9 square mile city in the Detroit metro area with about 12,000 residents, was the birthplace of the Model T and once home to Chrysler and Ford factories, but began to struggle financially as the area’s auto industry collapsed. In 2011, DTE repossessed the street lights in a settlement that wiped out the city’s $4 million debt to the energy company. But the city didn’t get any community input or give notice, says Shimekia Nichol, Soulardarity deputy director. “A lot of Highland Park residents weren’t aware of what was going on until they saw the poles coming out of the ground.” Soulardarity formed in 2012 with the idea of using solar power to address that lightning need, and it’s been working to raise money and replace the street lights—and built an equitable energy system for all residents—ever since.

Now, the nonprofit is making headway, installing four solar-powered, Wi-Fi connected street lights in Avalon Village, a sustainable eco-village within Highland Park in late June. It will install another in Avalon Village and five more in Parker Village, a once-abandoned elementary school turned solar-powered community resource center, by the end of the week.

Soulardarity has installed a few one-off smart, solar street lights as it works to replace every light DTE repossessed, but this most recent installation marked the opportunity to install lights on an entire block. The nonprofit estimates it will cost about $9 million to put 1,100 solar street lights up; smart poles with wifi, which don’t need to be on every single street light, cost another $2,000 to $2,500 per pole.