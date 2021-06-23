Columbia University researchers say gray hair is caused by stress—and it can be reversed

If you’ve seen the before-and-after photos of U.S. presidents, you know that job stress likely causes gray hair. Modern presidents from Lyndon Johnson to George W. Bush to Barack Obama have entered Pennsylvania Avenue with dark heads of hair only to depart in haloes of gray. But the connection to stress had not been proven in a lab, due to the difficulty of correlating moments of stress with hair pigmentation.

Researchers at Columbia University dove into the crosshairs of this longstanding mystery and developed a new way to image human hairs that captures slices of about 1/20th of a millimeter—the equivalent of one hour of growth. They then analyzed the hairs of 14 participants over time, and cross referenced them with entries that participants kept in stress diaries. They found direct correlation between gray patches and stress. Their work was published yesterday in eLife.

Hairs, it turns out, have variations in color, especially at high magnification. “When hairs are still under the skin as follicles, they are subject to the influence of stress hormones and other things happening in our mind and body,” says coauthor Martin Picard, an associate professor of behavioral medicine at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. “Once hairs grow out of the scalp, they harden and permanently crystallize these exposures into a stable form.”

Pivotally, the researchers found that some participants’ gray hairs naturally reverted to their prior color when lifestyle stressors dissipated. One participant went on vacation, and five hairs returned to dark color during the holiday. Once beyond the scalp, the hair cannot change color, but newly growing hair in the follicle can. The effect is thought to be from stress changes in mitochondria, and you can see what it looks like in a video here.