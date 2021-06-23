advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:00 am

Andrew Yang concedes in New York City mayoral race

This is the second major political loss for Yang in as many years. In 2020, the entrepreneur lost out on becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.

Andrew Yang concedes in New York City mayoral race
[Photo: Getty]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Andrew Yang has conceded in the New York City mayoral Democratic primary, the political hopeful and entrepreneur announced on Tuesday night. The concession will be a blow to Yang, who also lost the race to become the Democratic nominee for president in 2020.

advertisement

New York City’s mayoral Democratic primary took the form of ranked-choice voting, which means voters were allowed to select and rank as many as five candidates in order of preference. As NBC New York reports, with 84% of precincts reporting, Yang made it only as high as fourth place with 12% of the vote.

Announcing his concession on Tuesday night, Yang said:

I am not going to be the mayor of New York City based upon the numbers that have come in tonight. I am conceding this race. Though we’re not sure who the next mayor is going to be, but whoever that person is, I will be very happy to work with them to improve the lives of the 8.3 million people who live in our great city and I encourage everyone here to do the same.

As of the time of this writing, Eric Adams, the Brooklyn Borough president and a retired police officer, is in the lead for the mayoral Democratic primary with 32% of the vote and 84% of precincts reporting.

advertisement

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life