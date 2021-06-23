Why businesses must accelerate the pace of financial reporting

advertisement advertisement

Closing a company’s books and reporting the results has always been a painstaking, detail-oriented, and thus time-consuming process. It’s what experts refer to as a time suck. The outcome, obviously, was a rear-view-mirror look at the financial performance of the business as a whole, as well as the health of its constituent parts—with little opportunity for swiftly looking forward.

Depending on company size, the process historically required the finance team to wrangle hundreds—potentially tens of thousands—of spreadsheets in what could be described as the ultimate in Excel Hell. The bigger the company, the bigger the spreadsheet sprawl. Once that data was consolidated and checked, finance had to review it before the company could report its results publicly. It was not unusual for this entire close-and-report workflow to take weeks. And some companies took a full month—actually a whopping third of the quarter—to get their numbers in order. While that might have passed muster in the past, that is no longer the case since rising competition and a massive move to online transactions are pressuring businesses to speed up reporting. The rationale: It’s important to know history, but it’s arguably more important to use that knowledge of the near past to look forward, press advantages, and minimize waste.

Finance professionals, including Tom Hood, executive vice president of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), and a former CFO, knows how important the need for speed is. “Closing the books faster was always a priority for any CFO of any size business,” Hood says. Companies need accurate numbers fast, not only to satisfy statutory and government requirements, but to get key information to decision-makers so they can make the best choices for the business going forward. “It’s a lifelong dream of every CFO to cut that time down,” he adds. What’s different now compared to even five years ago is that new cloud services and software make it possible to connect all a company’s applications—core ERP, accounts payable and receivable, and subsidiary ledgers—into a workflow that operates virtually with a high degree of automation, Hood notes.

Oracle is attacking the financial reporting lag time head on. Using Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, over the past five years, it has cut four-and-a-half days on average from its closing process, so it now reports most quarterly results within two weeks of the end of the quarter. On the company’s fourth quarter earnings call on June 15, Oracle CEO Safra Catz referenced the company’s speedy closes for the third consecutive quarter. “We are, again, reporting earnings earlier than last year and with Fusion ERP, we are now filing our quarterly and annual financial statements faster than any other company in the S&P 500,” she said. “This is possible because of the highly automated and machine learning–enabled system that helps us complete the accounting of financial transactions much more quickly.” FASTER CLOSES CAN BENEFIT ALL COMPANIES A faster close can benefit any sort of company since time spent gathering the right data takes away from time spent on planning and analysis.

“If we spend 30 days or more looking backwards and dealing with history, it interferes with our focus on the upcoming quarter,” says Corey West, executive vice president and chief accounting officer for Oracle. Because Oracle uses an integrated suite of business applications for sales, customer service, and accounting, it doesn’t have to corral data from an array of disparate systems. LEVERAGING HISTORICAL DATA FOR FUTURE SUCCESS Applying cloud-based automation helped Derrek Gafford, the CFO of TrueBlue, a leading staffing, recruiting, and workforce management company, reduce his team’s close processes from nine days down to five days over the last two years.

“We used to have 20 different on-premise systems, which have now been consolidated on to one system with Oracle Cloud ERP,” Gafford says. “Instead of people transferring data from one system to Excel and then to another system, we now have one source of data for all our information. This helps improve accuracy and efficiency and significantly reduces manual effort.” As another financial professional puts it: “When you’re sick, you go to the doctor and want your results ASAP so you can take care of problems and move on.” A less dire take is that closing fast means you see and can quickly capitalize on your business’ strengths. For public companies, a faster close is seen by financial analysts as a sign that the company has its internal processes buttoned up, according to a former buy-side analyst who is now retired. That perception never hurts come earnings season, she adds.

Another benefit from a purely human standpoint is that a faster, more automated close-and-reporting process means finance staff spends less of their time on rote tasks and can instead look forward to focus on predictive analysis. West is proud that Oracle has shaved 4.5 days off its beginning-to-end, close-and-reporting process, but he insists it cannot rest on its laurels. “Our goal is to get to a one-day close,” West says. Granted, additional time will still be needed to create the earnings report, but a one-day close would mean more efficiency and even more time for finance teams to spend looking ahead, not in the rear-view mirror. —

