Warby Parker eyes an upcoming public offering

On Tuesday, the eyewear company confidentially submitted a draft of an S-1 filing, hinting at its intent to go public. The announcement is still in a pending stage as the company is still determining whether to chose a direct listing or a traditional initial public offering, sources tell Axios. A spokesperson for the brand did not immediately respond to a request for more specifics.

The company was reportedly valued at $3 billion last summer after a funding round, immediately fueling speculation of an IPO. Warby Parker shuttered about 135 of its brick-and-mortar locations in early 2020 when the pandemic first struck, but after life picked up later in the year, more and more new outposts took their place. The company told Wall Street Journal in May that it was on track to open 35 news stores by the end of 2021.

Before today’s news of a potential public offering, the direct-to-consumer brand was a certified B Corp, a moniker given to businesses that signal they are both focused on profit and corporate responsibility. However, in 2018, the company did not renew its B-Corp certification after companies were asked to change their legal status to reflect a closer relation between corporate mission and social responsibility goals.