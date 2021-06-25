This Bezos-backed energy startup hopes to take the next step toward nuclear fusion

Inside an airy circular building that will soon be built in a field near Oxford, England, a new machine filled with swirling liquid metal—and plasma heated to more than 100 million degrees Celsius—will begin giving visitors a close look at the potential of nuclear fusion technology.

“This is really a stepping stone to a first commercial plant,” says Christofer Mowry, CEO of General Fusion, the Jeff Bezos-backed startup that created the technology. Fusion has huge potential: It could be a low-cost, nearly limitless source of carbon-free electricity that doesn’t use much space for production, and unlike traditional nuclear plants that run on nuclear fission, it doesn’t risk meltdowns (if there’s a disturbance, the reaction stops) or create long-term radioactive waste. (At traditional plants, fission splits atoms and produces large amounts of unstable uranium, but fusion produces only helium, an inert gas, and much smaller amounts of tritium, which is radioactive, but for a much shorter time.) Scientists have been pursuing the concept for decades: The running joke is that nuclear fusion is the energy source of the future, and always will be. There’s a very real chance that it may not ever succeed. But Mowry and some others believe that it may finally be possible now.

The technology mimics what happens at the center of the sun, where hydrogen and helium collide and merge, releasing enormous amounts energy. “To re-create a piece of the sun on Earth, as you can imagine, is very, very challenging,” Mowry says. “And it’s really required modern supercomputers and advanced modeling and computational techniques to understand the science of plasma physics.” Manufacturing technologies and materials have also advanced. “That’s really opened the door not just to being able to make fusion work but to make it work in a practical way,” he says.

The company’s approach builds on technology originally developed by the U.S. Navy. (Russian scientists also worked on similar technology during the Cold War for potential use in weapons.) Inside the machine, molten metal is spun to create a cavity, and pumped with pistons that push the metal inward to form a sphere. Hydrogen that has been heated to super-hot temperatures, held in place by a magnetic field, is injected into the sphere to create the fusion reaction. Heat transferred into the metal can be extracted to make steam to drive a turbine and generate electricity.