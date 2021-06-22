7 smart ways even small businesses can leverage the power of AI

advertisement advertisement

Artificial intelligence has broken the boundaries of the tech world to become a focus for businesses of every stripe. Articles on the business benefits of AI feature regularly in publications devoted to any and every industry. Small-business owners reading all the ink on AI may think, “That’s great for the big guys, but there’s no way I can afford to set up or use AI.” But they’re very likely wrong about that.

In today’s market, you don’t need an in-house IT team or deep tech skills to realize the productivity boosts and cost savings of AI. Existing tools and low-code platforms make tapping into the power of AI an achievable goal for businesses of any size and expertise. And you might be surprised at AI’s flexibility—there’s much more AI can do for your business beyond powering a website chatbot. So what are the ways small businesses of today are leveraging the power of AI? Below, seven members of Fast Company Executive Board share the ways they—and you—can see big benefits from this ever-expanding tech tool. 1. TAP INTO FREE AND LOW-COST TOOLS. Brainstorm with your team where AI can be applied. As a marketing firm with 50 employees, we downloaded Tensor Flow, a free AI software library, and hired a data scientist to ingest all of the online conversations around a product category to identify “hot button” customer topics and competitive “white spaces.” Our clients loved it, and the tools are free. Talent is cheap—ideas are king. – Mark De L. Thompson, Dialog

2. TRANSCRIBE YOUR PRESENTATIONS. Even though it generates valuable leads, creating marketing content can take a lot of time and often isn’t the top priority of small businesses. A very efficient way to create white papers and articles is to use an AI-based speech-to-text tool. This generates great written content from any recorded presentation done at a tradeshow or during a webinar. – Remy Thellier, Syntony GNSS 3. REVIEW PAST PERFORMANCE. Our 150,000 small-business customers use AI in many ways. They review past data to predict future deal viability, allowing them to prioritize their efforts with the customers most likely to buy or repurchase from them. They review previous interactions to drive future ones. They review communications to determine which have driven engagement from customers in the past so they can choose the best message or offer in the future. – Jason VandeBoom, ActiveCampaign 4. GET HELP WRITING CONTENT. AI is making breakthroughs in copywriting. While it’s not at a stage where you can just plug in keywords and get a fully useful article, it has reached a point where it can assist your current writing efforts in powerful ways. Experiment with an AI writing tool to generate content ideas, subheadings, or manage the tone of the post. You’ll quickly improve your content. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

