Unruly passengers on flights need to be charged as criminals, airline unions say

Although air travel has taken a major hit during the pandemic, now that many of the restrictions are being lifted, the industry is experiencing a resurgence. But for flight crews, life above the clouds is quickly reaching a tipping (or should we say boiling) point, as the number of passengers exhibiting aggressive and unruly behavior continues to rise.

On the heels of a Federal Aviation Administration report that cited more than 3,000 incidences of unruly passenger behavior since January 13, 2021—two of which resulted in Delta Air Lines flights being diverted—a coalition of aviation unions and industry stakeholders escalated their grievance to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Aviation safety is a federal matter that impacts passengers and crew members across the country as well as in interstate travel,” the stakeholders wrote in a letter made public on Monday. “[It] is not a local issue subject to jurisdictional variations. We ask that, as the FAA has placed special emphasis on its enforcement program, the Department should direct federal prosecutors to dedicate resources for egregious cases.”

The letter was signed by the following: