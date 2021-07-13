How this cat has helped me live rent-free for the past 10 weeks

As housing prices soared this spring, my landlords called me to say they’d decided to sell their house, and I would have to move out. (It’s worth noting that in most apartments in Oakland, where I live, the sale of a house wouldn’t be a legal reason to kick out a tenant, but my backyard cottage fell into a loophole, so I had to scramble to find somewhere else to live.) My tiny house was so tiny that it was relatively cheap for the Bay Area, and with few options on the market, I decided to turn to a temporary alternative: pet sitting in exchange for a free place to live.

For the last 73 days, I’ve been taking care of a cat instead of paying rent. And while it isn’t a solution for the housing shortage—and I’m only relying on it as I consider other possibilities, including moving to a much less expensive state—the model is becoming more common for people traveling on a budget.

On TrustedHousesitters, a platform founded in 2010 that now has tens of thousands of members, listings can include apartments in central Tokyo, and Berlin, and Brooklyn, a 16th century farm next to a castle in France, a horse farm in Maine, and a log house in the mountains in Colorado. Most homeowners using the service have pets (usually a cat or a dog, with the occasional alpaca or herd of sheep), and when traveling, they want to leave the animals at home and not in a kennel. Others just want someone to water plants and keep the house occupied. Both homeowners and house sitters pay a yearly membership fee to use the platform, but each house-sit is a straight exchange—homeowners don’t pay the house sitter, and the house sitter doesn’t pay the homeowner. I spent six weeks taking care of a fluffy cat named Woolfy and paid nothing; renting a smaller home on Airbnb for the same time period, in the same city, would have cost me more than $3,600.

The house-sitting platform “is based on the sharing economy model, where no money exchanges hands between sitters and owners,” says Angela Laws, community manager at the U.K.-based TrustedHousesitters. “It’s based purely on an experience and a like-minded community of animal lovers.” The experience is similar to what Airbnb touts—you feel like you’re living in a neighborhood while traveling, rather than in a generic hotel. But it avoids one of the pitfalls of Airbnb: You don’t have to wonder if you’re staying in an apartment or home that otherwise could have helped ease the local housing shortage. Other house-sitting platforms, like Nomador, offer a similar service of matching homeowners and house sitters.