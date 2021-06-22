Coffee without the waste: Reusable cups return to Starbucks today

Start searching your kitchen cabinet for that “I don’t do Mondays” reusable cup, because you might want to take it with you to Starbucks this morning.

Today is the first time since March 2020 that the Seattle-based coffee chain is allowing customers to bring their own beverage containers to fill at the stores.

The policy change, announced on June 8, is for company-operated stores in the United States. As was the case before the COVID-19 pandemic forced Starbucks to ban personal reusable cups, customers who opt for BYOC (Bring Your Own Cup) get a $0.10 discount on their drink. And the company says it’s testing safe ways for reusable cups to be used in the future at the drive-throughs, too.

The push for reusable containers is the company’s long-term effort to reduce single-use cup waste.