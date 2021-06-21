Planning to visit Canada today? Here’s why you can’t make the trip just yet

advertisement advertisement

Today was the day that the U.S.-Canada border had been scheduled to reopen. That’s not happening, but it’s not the time to blame Canada.

Both governments have decided to extend the pandemic-motivated shutdown to July 21. On Sunday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security tweeted, “To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through July 21, while ensuring access for essential trade & travel.” Two days earlier, Canada’s minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, Bill Blair, shared a similar announcement via Twitter: “Our number one priority as we fight #COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe. In coordination with the U.S., we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021.”

Restrictions on non-essential travel between the two countries have been in effect since March 2020, when the pandemic hit with full force. Not everyone is happy that the two countries are remaining closed to discretionary travel for another month. Online complaints abound, with people pointing out everything from the impact the decision will have on local businesses to the repercussions for families with relatives on both sides of the border. The U.S. and Canada share the world’s longest international border, with 5,525 miles and 120 land ports-of-entry, according to the U.S. State Department. Before the COVID-19 shutdown, close to 400,000 people and $2 billion in good and services crossed daily.

