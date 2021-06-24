Should I invest my IRS stimulus check? A lot more people did the third time around

The stark contrast in money management behavior was found in a survey conducted by Betterment, an investing and savings app. Back in March 2020, 57% of respondents dedicated their initial stimulus check to an emergency fund or bills. For the latest stimulus check, authorized a year later, the increase in recipients investing the money is a positive indicator that people are experiencing more stable finances now than at the start of the pandemic.

As normalcy perished, so did typical hobbies. Without the ability to go to bars, restaurants, or entertainment events, many people developed new hobbies such as bingeing on Netflix, going grocery shopping, and day trading. Almost half (49%) of the investors surveyed by Betterment have been trading for two years or less.

This is most likely fueled by the recent pop-culture trend of meme stocks like GameStop, AMC, and Build-a-Bear. According to the survey, 67% of day traders purchased a meme stock during the Reddit-fueled stock market craze that started in January. Almost all of them (97%) stated that they would do it again.