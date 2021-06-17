23andMe jumps on stock market debut, as privacy concerns about genetic testing abound

The company is the latest to go public through a special purpose acquisitions company, or SPAC. The deal closed last week ahead of its Nasdaq listing. Other companies undergoing SPAC mergers this year include online lending platform SoFi, communal office-space company WeWork, and scooter-rental company Bird.

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. opened at $11.13 apiece, rising 20% to a peak of more than $13 as of midday Thursday. It’s trading under the ticker symbol ME.

Founded in 2006, the company offers customers a full report of their genetic data and predispositions to a variety of health issues—ranging from the mild to the super-scary, including lupus, Alzheimer’s disease, and Huntington’s disease—all extracted from a few drops of spit. While genetic testing companies have proliferated since then, 23andMe was a pioneer in the field, with Time magazine naming it the invention of the year in 2008.