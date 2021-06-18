4 ways to close the opportunity gap for Black founders

America prides itself on its entrepreneurial spirit, and its venture capital firms are the envy of the world. Yet only 1% of venture capital goes into startups built by Black entrepreneurs, which is just one example of the extraordinary hurdles faced by Black business owners.

Our research found that leveling the playing field for Black businesses could unlock $1.6 trillion and would have a far-reaching impact on society and the economy, as Black enterprises often hire Black employees and evolve into engines of community development in Black neighborhoods.

Fewer in number, smaller in size, and undercapitalized, Black-owned businesses are absent across multiple industries. They account for just 2% of all privately held businesses with employees and get started with an average of just $35,000 in capital, or one-third of the capital that puts white entrepreneurs on their path to potential prosperity. If Black businesses stay afloat, they have a harder time expanding and thriving because the ecosystem of supportive bankers, professional networks, referrals, and connections that buoy other business owners is far less robust for them.

Black-owned businesses are disproportionately represented in home healthcare, for example, but they struggle to branch out beyond their first group of patients. On average, those businesses generate about half the revenue of non-Black-owned firms that win referrals from hospitals and primary care physicians. Black home healthcare entrepreneurs often lack access to such networks–only 5% of doctors in the United States are Black—making it hard for them to grow their businesses.