Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday: Here’s what’s open and what’s closed

Here’s what to know about the newest special day, June 19, on the official calendar of United States holidays:

What does Juneteenth commemorate?

The holiday celebrates the emancipation of African Americans from slavery. June 19, 1865, was when Major General Gordon Granger reached Galveston, Texas, and declared that the Civil War was over. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation two and half years earlier on January 1, 1863, but many slaveholders didn’t free their slaves.

What happens when a federal holiday falls on a Saturday?

In the majority of cases, the Friday before becomes the legal public holiday, according to the U.S. Code. Most federal employees will have the day off on Friday, June 18, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. Given that the law was just passed, it’s unclear whether that includes postal workers this year. The U.S. Postal Service did not immediately respond to an email query from Fast Company. Also, as of Thursday afternoon, financial markets seemed poised to open on Friday.