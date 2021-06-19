A mix-and-match approach to COVID-19 vaccines could help vaccinate the world—and fight the variants

advertisement advertisement

While it’s now pretty easy to get a COVID-19 shot in most places in the U.S., the vaccine rollout in other parts of the world has been slow or inconsistent due to shortages, uneven access, and concerns about safety.

Researchers hope that a mix-and-match approach to COVID-19 vaccines will help alleviate these issues and create more flexibility in the immunization regimens available to people. Around the world, different pharmaceutical companies have taken different approaches to developing vaccines. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna created mRNA vaccines. Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson went with what are called viral vectors. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is protein-based. So mixing vaccines could mean more than just switching manufacturers—like from Pfizer for dose one to Moderna for dose two. You might be tapping into a different way to stimulate your immune response if you opt for a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of Moderna.

And different vaccine technologies activate unique aspects of the immune system thanks to how they present their portion of the spike protein. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are composed of a small snippet of mRNA, genetic material that contains the recipe to make a region of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Wrapped up in a fat coat, the mRNA slips into a vaccinated person’s cells, where it directs production of the viral protein. The person’s immune system then recognizes the foreign spike protein and produces antibodies against it. Several other COVID-19 vaccines rely on a viral vector. In these cases, researchers modified an adenovirus that usually causes the common cold to deliver the DNA instructions for producing a portion of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The modified virus is safe because it can’t replicate in people. Along with those of J&J and AstraZeneca, other examples of COVID-19 viral vector vaccines in use globally include Russia’s Sputnik V and the CanSino Biologics vaccine.

Preliminary results from a German study that has not yet been peer-reviewed found that getting the AstraZeneca vaccine first, followed by the Pfizer vaccine, resulted in production of more protective antibodies and provided better protection against variants of concern compared to two AstraZeneca doses. The Com-CoV study in the U.K. is also investigating the safety and effectiveness of giving patients a combination of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech shots. Preliminary findings indicate that people who got one shot of each type were more likely to report mild to moderate side effects than those who received two doses of the same vaccine. Final results of this study, including the effectiveness of this approach, are expected in June 2021. The expanded Com-CoV2 study is testing other combinations of COVID-19 vaccines, namely from Moderna’s mRNA platform and Novavax’s protein platform. Combos could be a good anti-variant strategy Emerging coronavirus variants are one of the most compelling reasons to consider mixing vaccines. Administering vaccines that target different variants would provide broad collective immunity and limit emergence of new, possibly more dangerous strains.

It’s possible that people who are currently fully vaccinated will need a third shot to address genetic differences in new variants. Changing platforms for this booster shot—for instance, if your first round was viral vector–based, switching to mRNA or one that is protein-based—could help bolster your immune response. Flu vaccines routinely protect against multiple strains of the influenza virus—but these are usually manufactured by the same company. In the future, this approach could lead to vaccines that contain multiple regions of SARS-CoV-2 to protect against several variants, or regions of both the coronavirus and influenza proteins, protecting against both viruses in a single shot. What’s allowed so far For now, though, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S. allows the mixing of the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna shots only in “exceptional situations,” such as in the case of limited vaccine supply or if a patient doesn’t know which vaccine they originally received.

