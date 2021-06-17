No sex, please, you’re unvaccinated: Bumble survey reveals surprising summer dating habits

Bumble, the dating app where women make the first move, has revealed the results of a new survey of users, and it looks like more people are ready to start in-person dating again as COVID-19 cases in the United Sates have dropped.

Among the U.S. users who have indicated first-date preferences in the app’s COVID-ready center, almost 90% said they want to date face to face, Bumble says, with 46% saying they would be comfortable with a “regular” first date and another 41% saying they’d prefer to keep it socially distanced.

Overall, the app has seen higher recent growth in cities and states where vaccination rates are higher.