Delta variant COVID-19 symptoms: Here’s how they might differ based on early U.K. studies

Since the first months of the pandemic, we’ve known what symptoms to look for that may signal we had COVID-19: fever, dry cough, tiredness, and perhaps a loss of smell. But a new study by the health firm Zoe has found that the Delta variant, which is quickly becoming dominant in countries around the globe—and may be up to 50% more transmissible—has a different list of symptoms.

These Delta variant symptoms mimic a really bad cold and differ quite a lot from standard COVID-19 symptoms. This is worrying because people who contract the Delta variant may think they only have a cold, and thus they might not isolate to prevent the infection’s spread.

According to the Zoe COVID Study, the major symptoms of the Delta variant are the following (with the most common symptom listed first):

headache sore throat runny nose fever cough

In a video posted by Zoe, Professor Tim Spector notes “we don’t even see loss of smell coming into the top 10 [list of symptoms] anymore.”