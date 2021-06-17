advertisement
Delta variant COVID-19 symptoms: Here’s how they might differ based on early U.K. studies

Loss of sense of smell doesn’t even make the list of top 10 symptoms anymore.

[Photo: wildpixel/iStock]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
Since the first months of the pandemic, we’ve known what symptoms to look for that may signal we had COVID-19: fever, dry cough, tiredness, and perhaps a loss of smell. But a new study by the health firm Zoe has found that the Delta variant, which is quickly becoming dominant in countries around the globe—and may be up to 50% more transmissible—has a different list of symptoms.

These Delta variant symptoms mimic a really bad cold and differ quite a lot from standard COVID-19 symptoms. This is worrying because people who contract the Delta variant may think they only have a cold, and thus they might not isolate to prevent the infection’s spread.

According to the Zoe COVID Study, the major symptoms of the Delta variant are the following (with the most common symptom listed first):

  1. headache
  2. sore throat
  3. runny nose
  4. fever
  5. cough

In a video posted by Zoe, Professor Tim Spector notes “we don’t even see loss of smell coming into the top 10 [list of symptoms] anymore.”

What this means is that as the Delta variant continues to spread, it’s important to be on the lookout for these new symptoms, and if you have them, isolate until you can be tested and follow all local COVID-19 guidelines.

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

