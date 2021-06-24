What the future of remote work might look like

advertisement advertisement

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses around the world dove head-first into remote work to protect staff and reduce rates of infection. In many cases, the mass exodus from the office worked: Companies discovered they could maintain productivity and a close-knit culture with a fully remote work model.

Now, rising vaccination rates and looser COVID-19 restrictions mean that many employees are being welcomed back to the office. But given the newfound confidence in the viability of telecommuting and the efficiencies it offers, remote work is here to stay. Upwork and Fast Company gathered a panel of experts to discuss the new reality of remote and hybrid work models, from what they’ll look like to the challenges and opportunities they present. These are the key takeaways from the panel. IT’S AN ERA OF EXPERIMENTATION Despite the yearlong experiment in remote work, there is still much to learn about which remote or hybrid model will work for a particular business. That’s partly because the pandemic has been such a special case. “It’s not representative of what remote work can be like in a world where we’re not undergoing a global pandemic at the same time,” Upwork President and CEO Hayden Brown pointed out. “It’s dangerous to draw a ton of conclusions about isolation and loneliness and stress of a remote work condition that is actually very different from what remote work can look like.”

In some cases, outdated thinking may slow progress. Joseph B. Fuller, professor of management practice at Harvard Business School and founder of global consulting firm Monitor, remarked that businesses should think beyond job title and pay grade when determining their remote work policies. “How well work accommodates occasional or essentially permanent remoteness is much more about the work process,” he said. High-level account support may lend itself to distance work, for example, while something more collaborative like product ideation may benefit from face-to-face interaction. MANAGING WILL REQUIRE SOPHISTICATION—AND EMPATHY A hybrid approach can make managers’ lives more complicated, forcing them to juggle asynchronous workflows while maintaining cohesion among remote and in-person workers. Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Automattic and cofounder of WordPress, said managers who can convey empathy and warmth in emails—without the benefit of body language and eye contact—will thrive: “With people in time zones all over the world, written communication is really, really, really important.” But warmth and empathy also need to be demonstrated. These days, employees have come to expect their work to empathize with them in ways they didn’t expect prepandemic. Recently, Fuller has noticed more of his clients’ employees requesting flexible work models to care for their pets. Fuller expects this new level of employee empathy to stick around. “At the beginning of all this, companies said, ‘The health and well-being of our colleagues is a nonnegotiable, superordinate goal,’ ” he said. “You can’t say, ‘Well, we just meant that for COVID.’ “

REMOTE WORK DOESN’T HAVE TO HAPPEN AT HOME The appeal of remote work for employees lies in ability to tailor their work experiences individually. While many choose to work out of a home office, some may prefer to bring their laptop to their local coffee joint or coworking space. For instance, Automattic offers a $250 monthly coworking allowance that employees can spend how they see fit. “If they want, they could use that at a coffee shop, if they had to buy coffee to not get kicked out.” Mullenweg said. “They could use it at a WeWork-type place.” Meanwhile, Brown said that companies are rethinking ways they can support their employees’ ability to restructure their work. Some are even providing an Upwork budget to allow team members to take on freelancers to better manage their workflow. “Many of our clients are looking at those workloads and saying, ‘How do we restructure some of this? How do we give you a budget, not just for your desk chair or your monitor, but also for a more flexible workforce, to help you do this work more effectively? ‘ ” she said. TECH TOOLS CAN LEVEL THE PLAYING FIELD Technology tools can help make for a more welcoming workplace environment—even if you’re joining a conference call from your dining-room table. For instance, video-meeting platforms remove the implied hierarchy of conference-table seating and allow users to personalize their experience. Collaborative tools also can help employees take more control over their work schedules: Brown noted that Upwork is recording more meetings and using specialized apps such as Loom, which allows users to record voiceovers to product demos or presentations, to let employees digest that material when it’s most convenient for them.

