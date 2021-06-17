‘Fast Company’ is hiring an associate editor

advertisement advertisement

Fast Company is looking for an associate editor who will be primarily responsible for contributing as a writer and an editor to the print magazine and the Recommender vertical online. The ideal candidate will be someone who brims with ideas and story pitches, enjoys magazine-making, and has an interest in the topics Fast Company covers: a thoughtful mix of big companies and intriguing startups; the intersection of business and culture; and emerging leaders in the worlds of technology, entertainment, social good, and beyond. There are also ample opportunities to contribute to FastCompany.com and be part of company-wide projects, including video and podcast content and live events. This position will be represented by the Fast Company and Inc. union the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

What You’ll Be Doing: • Conceiving, assigning, and editing short-form stories and editorial packages for print, including contributing to Fast Company’s awards program franchises

• Developing ideas and editing stories for the Recommender vertical, which highlights new products and brands

• Collaborating with digital reporters to workshop ideas for print; identifying and cultivating new contributors to Fast Company

• Managing larger editorial projects: assigning to multiple writers, juggling deadlines, coordinating with photo and art teams, and moving stories through production

• Reaching out to companies and executives to deepen industry knowledge, develop pitches, and secure their participation in stories

• Pitching ideas of business leaders and companies for Fast Company events, videos, and podcasts What We’re Looking For • At least three years of editorial experience, ideally in print

• Excellent writing and editing skills

• Knowledge of and interest in the companies, people, and topics that Fast Company covers

• Ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment

• A keen eye for seeing multiple story and format possibilities and structuring them for each platform

• A natural affinity for collaborating and openness to taking direction

• Strong organizational skills

• Endless curiosity To apply, send your résumé and a short note explaining why you’re interested in the job to senior editor Amy Farley: afarley at fastcompany dotcom.

