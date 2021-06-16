Report: There are toxic chemicals in over half of make up brands

advertisement advertisement

Have you ever noticed that women who slather on foundation day after day don’t look so great 30 years on? That’s one great reason to abstain from this Kardashian era of heavy contouring. Here’s another: the makeup itself is a toxic swamp. Yep, after decades of women asking for safe products, makeup is still a stew of worrisome ingredients.

advertisement

advertisement

How do we know this?

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame announced this week that they found substantial evidence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in over half of popular cosmetic products, almost none were listed in ingredient labels. PFAS are commonly added to increase water resistance and durability. Is anyone doing anything about this?

Yes! Senators Susan Collins and Earl Blumenthal responded swiftly, today proposing a bill that would ban the entire class of chemicals. The bill comes after watching Europe, where specific PFAS have long been banned–and manufacturers simply substituted in other PFAS. What’s that sound I hear?

Women everywhere saying, “Finally.”

advertisement

Remind me why PFAS are bad?

They’re associated with a raft of health ailments ranging from cancers to high cholesterol (you can read about them here). Short version: no, you don’t want them on your face. “Lipstick wearers may inadvertently eat several pounds of lipstick in their lifetimes,” says Graham Peaslee, senior author of the study and professor of physics at the University of Notre Dame. “But unlike food, chemicals in lipstick and other makeup and personal care products are almost entirely unregulated in the U.S. and Canada. As a result, millions of people are unknowingly wearing PFAS and other harmful chemicals on their faces and bodies daily.” Which brands of makeup should I avoid?

The study did not single out individual companies, but said the problem is endemic. Why didn’t someone do this earlier?

Conclusively pinpointing the widespread presence of unlisted ingredients is a project. This study was a five-year, 3-country effort by 16 researchers at 5 universities and the Green Science Policy Institute. The researchers began by abandoning their labs for stores like Target, Sephora and Ulta Beauty, where they purchased 231 cosmetics, and then screened their ingredients.

advertisement