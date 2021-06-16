Department of Ed promises to protect transgender students

The Department of Education announced today that Title IX, the 1972 law known for preventing discrimination based on sex in schools, also protects transgender and gay students.
Today’s announcement, officially called a “Notice of Interpretation,” is not a legal change, but rather clarification in how the existing law will be enforced by the Biden government. “We just want to double down on our expectations. Students cannot be discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or their gender identity,” education secretary Miguel Cardona told The New York Times.
Title IX is a 1972 law that states: No person in the United States shall, based on sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.
Today’s notice defines “based on sex” as encompassing sexual orientation and gender identity. The notice further explains that this interpretation is consistent with the 2020 ruling of a Supreme Court case, Bostock vs. Clayton County.
The announcement marks a return to Obama era enforcement policies, which protected transgender students under Title IX. The Trump administration had removed those protections, most memorably, weeks into Trump’s presidency, by forbidding transgender students from using the bathrooms of their chosen genders, which set off a national firestorm. The move follows other Biden administration announcements of similar protections in healthcare and housing.
Over 110 bills aiming to limit the rights of transgender people are winding through nearly three dozen states, many focused on youth, such as banning minors’ transition healthcare or forbidding transgender students from bathrooms and locker rooms. Experts say that institutions will likely continue following their own state laws, leaving the federal government to decide whether to enforce today’s guidance. At least 8 states already ban transgender athletes from girls and women’s sports.