Department of Ed promises to protect transgender students

The Department of Education announced today that Title IX, the 1972 law known for preventing discrimination based on sex in schools, also protects transgender and gay students.

Today’s announcement, officially called a “Notice of Interpretation,” is not a legal change, but rather clarification in how the existing law will be enforced by the Biden government. “We just want to double down on our expectations. Students cannot be discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or their gender identity,” education secretary Miguel Cardona told The New York Times.

Title IX is a 1972 law that states: No person in the United States shall, based on sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.

Today’s notice defines “based on sex” as encompassing sexual orientation and gender identity. The notice further explains that this interpretation is consistent with the 2020 ruling of a Supreme Court case, Bostock vs. Clayton County.