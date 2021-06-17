Americans gave a record $471 billion to charity in 2020

advertisement advertisement

A flood of donations to support COVID-19 relief and racial justice efforts, coupled with stock market gains, led Americans to give a record $471 billion to charity in 2020.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

2: Foundations and individuals stepped up Soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began, many foundations pledged to increase their grantmaking. Based on our findings, it looks like they kept their word: Foundation giving rose 15.6% to a record $88.55 billion in 2020, after adjusting for the effects of inflation. Strong stocks also bolstered giving by foundations, which support a wide array of charitable activities by making grants. They are required by law to annually give away 5% of the average value of their assets, often held in endowments. As their stocks and other holdings grow, that 5% gets larger too.

advertisement

Stock gains may have also boosted giving by American households, the source of about two-thirds of all charitable dollars, which grew 1% to set another inflation-adjusted record of $324 billion. In particular, America’s billionaires became an estimated $1.2 trillion richer in 2020. While giving by the wealthiest Americans—especially novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott—often dominated the headlines, giving by individuals wasn’t limited to large-scale gifts. One report found that the total raised from gifts under $250 grew more than larger donations. Another study found that one-time online gifts to organizations that provided COVID-19 relief grew by 41%.

advertisement

advertisement

Food banks, homeless shelters, youth programs, and other organizations that meet basic needs, collectively known as human services groups, received an outpouring of support in 2020. Those donations grew 8.4%, in inflation-adjusted dollars, to $65 billion. This additional giving responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic troubles it brought about, as well as broad calls for racial justice. Giving to public–society benefit organizations grew the most, a 14.3% increase to $48 billion. This broad category includes the United Way and its local branches, which pool donations raised in workplaces, from corporations and other sources. It also includes donor-advised funds, accounts through which donors can direct gifts to charities, and community development financial institutions, private-sector financial operations that boost local borrowers. Civil rights and voting rights groups also fall into this category. However, organizations that rely on in-person events and services—such as operas and museums, as well as charity walks, runs, and other peer-to-peer fundraising events that raise money to fight diseases—overall fared worse in 2020 compared to 2019. That could help explain the 8.6% decline in giving to the arts, culture, and humanities sector as well as why giving to health-related organizations fell by 4.2% amid the pandemic.

advertisement

In addition, some large gifts that funded COVID-19 research, such as the W.M. Keck Foundation’s $6 million in donations to the University of Southern California, count as giving to education, not giving to health. What’s more, all nine categories that we track received gifts slated for COVID-19 relief and racial justice causes.

advertisement

advertisement