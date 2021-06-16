Dunkin’, Sonic, and Vera Wang want your summer to be extremely bubbly

“Party in your mouth” is the unofficial theme of beverages this summer.

Dunkin’ is offering up a fun sensory experience on your tongue with Popping Bubbles, the chain’s new strawberry bubbles. They can be added into any cold or frozen drinks and burst in your mouth.

This is not the chain’s first Pop Rocks-ish offering. In 2018, there was the Comet Candy Donut, which was topped with pink, blue, and purple cotton candy flavored popping candy.

Vera Wang is, unexpectedly, joining the bubble, too. Today, she released Party, a prosecco meant to spur “romance, fun, laughter, joy, friendship.” Wang is bets known for her bridal gowns, which can sell for thousands of dollars. Party sells for $25 per bottle, in partnership with Italian wine company Araldica. Wang also released a vodka in February.