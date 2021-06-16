Cryptocurrency miners are Texas-bound. Here’s why

The trend could pick up even more, because China—long home to more than half of the world’s bitcoin miners—recently escalated its war against cryptocurrency by booting mining from its energy-rich regions and provinces entirely.

According to the latest estimates, 65% to 75% of bitcoin mining occurs in four Chinese regions: the provinces of Xinjiang, Sichuan, and Yunnan and the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia. Mining consumes colossal amounts of energy. Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia are where many of China’s coal plants are located, while Sichuan and Yunnan boast robust hydropower networks.

Burning mountains of fossil fuels runs counter to Beijing’s ambitious green energy goals, as China hopes to become a global leader in fighting climate change.