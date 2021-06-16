Apple considered launching its own healthcare service complete with ‘Apple doctors’

If you think Apple has gone subscription services crazy, hold onto your seats. In addition to Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, iCloud Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, and Apple Fitness, the company was reportedly working on its most ambitious subscription service yet: a healthcare service complete with “Apple doctors.”

That’s according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Per the Journal:

Apple has envisioned an audacious plan for healthcare, offering its own primary-care medical service with Apple-employed doctors at its own clinics, according to people familiar with the plan and documents. To test that and other bold healthcare ideas, it took over clinics that catered to its employees and built a team with scores of clinicians, engineers, product designers, and others.

While word that Apple has been working on a healthcare service is a bit surprising, it’s not totally unexpected for Apple to be exploring other ways it can innovate in the health sector. The Apple Watch, which started out as a vague and undefined fashion gadget in 2015, has since morphed into a de facto health gadget complete with the ability to monitor your heart, oxygen levels, and a swath of other health and activity data. Then, of course, last year Apple introduced Apple Fitness—a subscription service that aims to keep us healthier.

According to The Wall Street Journal’s report, Apple planned to leverage the Apple Watch and the health data it and other Apple devices collected and use that in conjunction “with virtual and in-person care provided by Apple doctors. Apple would offer primary care, but also continuous health monitoring as part of a subscription-based personalized health program.”