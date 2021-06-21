4 tech podcasts you should be listening to

advertisement advertisement

Technology moves fast. Take it from me, a real-life technology expert! It moves so fast, in fact, that it’s impossible to keep on top of it all.

Podcasts can help, though. By bringing together experts to discuss what’s new and important, they’re like CliffsNotes for your ears. In that spirit, here are four tech-focused podcasts to keep you informed, make you smarter, and maybe even entertain you a bit. One-stop shopping with the Daily Tech News Show If you’re looking to make sense of the top tech stories of the day, Daily Tech News Show is the gold standard.

Episodes run a very familiar, evening-news-like 30 minutes and, as the name might suggest, drop daily. This isn’t just a reading of the headlines with no context, though: Tom Merritt, Sarah Lane, and regular contributors and guests add a quick dash of insight and analysis to each story, making the experience equal parts efficient and rich. Solving software with the Postlight Podcast It’s a rare thing for a company podcast to feel…well, less company-y, but the Postlight Podcast, from a company that helps other companies build software platforms, pulls it off in entertaining, informative, and well-produced episodes. Topics range from straightforward but important software-as-a-business stuff like project and product management, to such bigger issues as corporate culture, remote work, moonshots, and more.

Episodes drop weekly and average about 30 minutes. If you’re in software in any capacity, this one’s worth a listen. Grumpy Old Geeks interrogate the internet The internet is great, but it’s far from perfect. Take it from the Grumpy Old Geeks, who do a masterful job of analyzing the good, the bad, and the ugly shades of modern digital life.

Sporting a nice balance of serious sensibilities, sarcastic cynicism, and downright funny moments, it’s a good case study of the realities of the online experience. Episodes run about an hour apiece and show up once a week. Seeing through the fog with Cloudcast Basics You’ve heard of the cloud, yes? You’re probably using it right now! But do you really understand it, aside from it being a bunch of computers connected together?

Cloudcast Basics has you covered. Episodes are short—about 15 minutes, on average—and cover cloud-specific terms, features, pros vs. cons, and frequently asked questions. It’s all in reasonably plain English and definitely helpful if you need to get a better grasp on cloud technology in general.

