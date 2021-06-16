A founder on the verge of an IPO confesses: I’m anxious

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.
Q. I am dealing with some anxiety as we approach our IPO. What should I do?
—Breakout founder
Dear Founder,
Congrats on being on the path to going public! That’s a huge accomplishment and very exciting. Of course, it is also very stressful.
I applaud you for sharing this question. It’s very self-aware of you to be willing to ask for help, and I’m certain that having some more support will serve you well. I recommend you work with a professional therapist or executive coach.
Right now, there is a fear of the unknown. You will find that everything will be okay, it’s just new and uncertain. Your situation will become normalized once you are living it. Like we’ve seen with the pandemic—though what you’re facing is positive—there will be a “new normal.” You will find that there will be good things and some things that are less fun, but you will still be in control of your company and you will dramatically benefit from having a whole new level of cash to achieve your vision.
I mention “control” above and that’s a big issue for founders. As you probably know, there are some things you can do to help maintain the control you have, such as going out with dual classes of stock. Work with your advisers to ensure you are doing everything so that the people who built this company get to benefit the most from it.
It is so rare to go public: Out of all the companies that are launched, there are only a few hundred IPOs in any given year—and generally that’s 8 to 10 years after they were started. You are one of a very select few and should feel great about this accomplishment as well as what you are doing to improve as a leader and as a human.
It’s important to get some support from someone who understands what you are going through and who can counsel you through this time and prepare you to navigate all that’s ahead. As we all know, there’s more coming! Even when you win the Super Bowl, you have to get ready for the next season. As you get help and garner new experiences, you will build new competencies to face the next challenges that come your way. It’s super normal to be nervous going into the unknown, but it’s how you keep learning and growing.