A founder on the verge of an IPO confesses: I’m anxious

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. I am dealing with some anxiety as we approach our IPO. What should I do? —Breakout founder Dear Founder,

Congrats on being on the path to going public! That’s a huge accomplishment and very exciting. Of course, it is also very stressful. I applaud you for sharing this question. It’s very self-aware of you to be willing to ask for help, and I’m certain that having some more support will serve you well. I recommend you work with a professional therapist or executive coach. Right now, there is a fear of the unknown. You will find that everything will be okay, it’s just new and uncertain. Your situation will become normalized once you are living it. Like we’ve seen with the pandemic—though what you’re facing is positive—there will be a “new normal.” You will find that there will be good things and some things that are less fun, but you will still be in control of your company and you will dramatically benefit from having a whole new level of cash to achieve your vision.

