After nearly two decades, American and European leaders are ending a bitter war over aircraft subsidies for Boeing and Airbus, the two largest aerospace manufacturers in the world.

Boeing, which was founded in Seattle, and Airbus, which is headquartered in France and the Netherlands, have long been rivals in the global aircraft market. Seventeen years ago, a dispute arose over state subsidies, which the U.S. claimed Europe was providing to support Airbus, thus violating international agreements. In 2019, the World Trade Organization ruled that the argument was valid, paving the way for Washington to slap tariffs worth up to $7.5 billion on European exports and furthering the Trump administration’s cross-Atlantic trade war. Then, in 2020, a mirror image of that case led the World Trade Organization to rule that the U.S. had also illegally supplied benefits to Boeing, prompting Brussels to affix its own tariffs, worth $4 billion. But on Tuesday, the Biden administration said it would end the feud by suspending those tariffs for a period of five years. As part of the truce, both Airbus and Boeing will also release statements defining “acceptable support” for aircraft manufacturers. Goods liberated from the $11.5 billion punitive taxes include cookies, molasses, cheese, and tractors.

