It’s time to talk about the unintended consequences of flexible and hybrid work for women

With COVID cases falling and vaccination rates on the rise, employers are starting to talk about returning to normal—even if normal looks new. After the pandemic forced a global experiment in remote work, giants from Google to Ford Motors to the federal government are embracing hybrid schedules. And no wonder they feel the pressure. In a recent study, Microsoft found more than 70% of workers want remote work options. Another survey found as many as three in four said they would pick working from home over a $30,000 raise if given the choice.

Cognizant of these challenges, some employers are taking steps to prevent the penalties and stressors of work from home. In shifting to hybrid scheduling, Microsoft is asking employees to schedule breaks in the day and encouraging managers to evaluate productivity broadly, not just in terms of immediate outputs. But the real challenge of hybrid work is in its unintended consequences, especially if more women exercise the option than men—as many predict. So as workers re-enter the office, managers and employers must actively combat bias that favors in-person work and equitably distribute opportunities. Stanford economist Nick Bloom, who advises companies on workplace issues, recommends employers create set days for everyone to be in the office as one way to prevent imbalance. Meanwhile, Zillow has established “core work hours” from 10 am to 2 pm when all meetings must occur, so working parents do not face penalties for being unavailable during school pick-ups and drop-offs.

Burnout is a parity issue Women and men do not experience burnout equally at work in large part because they do not shoulder responsibilities equally at home—especially if they are parenting children. Recent studies show women’s disparate burden adds up to 20 hours of additional domestic labor a week—the same as a part-time job. So, it should come as no surprise that studies have found roughly half the population of working women are stressed to the point of burnout—16 points higher than men. Even among women, burnout is not equal opportunity. Years before COVID, Black and Latinx women reported being disproportionately affected compared to their white peers. And neuroscientists have found that racism in all its forms is a clear driver of toxic stress—the kind of serious mental strain that leads to increased risk of chronic disease and poor health. The expectation that women will do more at home means women may be more inclined to choose a remote-work option. This is why remedies for burnout must go beyond flexible scheduling to address its root causes—and employers must look at the issue comprehensively.

Do you have policies like wage transparency and parity?

If women at your workplace are disproportionately choosing hybrid schedules, what steps are you taking to ensure they aren’t missing out on opportunities for collaboration or new projects?

What are you doing to ensure women are in the pipeline for leadership—especially women of color, who are the least represented in these roles? These questions are simply a starting point. Make a formal commitment to an ongoing and collective discussion of the issue to address burnout in a meaningful way. There is no single quick-fix policy or town hall to be had that reverses long-entrenched norms, which means that no matter your good intentions, it’s inevitable that your initiatives will require correction. This correction is not only okay, it’s a chance to point out to your employees that even the best-laid plans require iteration and that they can have a voice in the iterative process. And, when people feel like they have a say and control over their surroundings, feelings of burnout are often lessened. To move the dial on burnout, workplace flexibility should be one of many manifestations of a company’s commitment to inclusion and equity, not the only one. Without looking at the broader culture and policies of your workplace, even the best-intentioned ideas can backfire (especially for women)—and that’s something neither workers nor our economy can afford.

