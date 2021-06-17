This eerily prescient 1978 Talking Heads song predicted TikTok

I don’t watch TV. I don’t even own one. I just don’t find movie stars nearly as interesting as the regular people on TikTok, who can be relied upon to deliver extraordinary, often hilarious, often touching, often inspiring performances from the settings of their everyday lives.

Some of the best creators on TikTok have made TikTok-ing into a career. They plan new videos, recruit new characters—moms, pets, Karens—and scope out new places to shoot. TikTok’s influence on mainstream media is probably just beginning.

David Byrne saw all of this coming back in 1978. At the end of Side A of the Talking Heads’ 1978 LP More Songs About Buildings and Food you’ll find a track called “Found a Job” that contains these prescient lines:

“There’s nothing on tonight,” he said, “I don’t know what’s the matter!”

“Nothing’s ever on,” she said, “so I don’t know why you bother”

We’ve heard this little scene, we’ve heard it many times

People fighting over little things and wasting precious time

They might be better off, I think, the way it seems to me

Making up their own shows, which might be better than TV Judy’s in the bedroom, inventing situations

Bob is on the street today, scouting up locations

They’ve enlisted all their family

They’ve enlisted all their friends

It helped save their relationship

And made it work again

The media world was very different when Byrne wrote those lines. The Hollywood “star system,” after all, was born of an earlier time in our technological evolution when making movies required expensive equipment and access to one-to-many distribution systems such as broadcast and cable networks. With smartphones and the internet and social media and apps like TikTok, we’ve graduated to a more democratic many-to-many broadcast paradigm.