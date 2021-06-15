MacKenzie Scott donates another $2.7 billion to charity, setting a blistering pace of giving

MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist formerly married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is donating another $2.74 billion to charities, she said in a blog post Tuesday.

The beneficiaries span 286 organizations, including universities, dance theaters, refugee resettlement groups, and a diverse collection of funds dedicated to racial equity in arts, journalism, and philanthropy.

Scott, whose marriage to Bezos lasted 25 years, received 4% of Amazon’s stock as part of their divorce settlement in 2019, with the holdings valued at around $36 billion back then. In the years since, she has become one of the most important philanthropists in the world, kicking off a blistering pace of giving with a first round of donations in July 2020. That year, she distributed nearly $6 billion to 500 different organizations, most of them focused on issues like racial and gender equity, economic mobility, and public health.

This latest round brings Scott’s total donations to nearly $9 billion. Yet despite the massive amounts of giving, Scott’s wealth has actually multiplied over the past years, especially as Amazon’s stock price skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Forbes, her net worth is currently estimated at $60 billion.