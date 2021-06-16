We taste-tested Beyond Meat’s new burger

Beyond Meat doesn’t like the term “fake meat.” That’s because, when considering what makes meat meat, its plant-based versions contain all the same stuff—minus the cholesterol. “If you think about it from a composition perspective, it really is amino acids, lipids, trace minerals, vitamins, and water,” says Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat’s CEO. “That’s kind of what meat is. All of those things are available in plants.”

Brown talked to Fast Company on this week’s World Changing Ideas podcast about how, because of that comparison, Beyond Meat is in direct competition with animal meat, and aiming to eat up market share while mitigating some of the environmental and health concerns. That means the company’s target consumers are carnivores, which in turn means that the products should replicate the taste of animal meat. Brown believes the company is only three or four years away from making the taste and texture “indistinguishable”—at which point people will “feel there is no trade-off from a sensory experience between having our products and animal protein.”

So, what better way to kick off the podcast than for a meat eater like myself to taste-test the latest Beyond Meat burger patty, the 3.0, which contains less saturated fat and calories than the previous iteration and a supposedly meatier flavor. “It’s really around continuing to drive that taste more toward a neutral beef taste,” Brown says. You can hear me chomp my way through a freshly delivered cheeseburger and lend my review—if you can tolerate the gnawing noises.