From internet bad boy to next-door neighbor: Reddit makes a play for mainstream America

Not only did the brand figure out an eccentric and attention-getting way to reference its IRL cultural impact, but did so in a way that stayed true to its image. You don’t align yourself with underdogs by spending $5.5 million on a lavish 30-second Super Bowl ad. But a quick ‘n’ dirty spot that subverts viewers’ expectations will definitely do the trick. That’s what makes this new ad so jarringly . . . normal. Sure, it jokes about Dogecoin groups and giraffe conspiracy theories, but really it’s hyping more mainstream topics.

That hype comes after Reddit’s checkered history as a safe platform, with an early reputation as a gathering place for extreme views and dangerous content often associated with racists and harassment. It’s a reputation that has long scared off more mainstream users and advertisers. In recent years, however, the company has made moves to clean up that image, taking a more active role in banning controversial content. Last summer the platform banned thousands of forums (called subreddits) for hate speech. And in January, after the Capitol attacks, Reddit banned a subreddit dedicated to promoting and celebrating Donald Trump, after its users promoted and incited the violence.

These moves have happened at the same time that that platform is seeing tremendous growth. In October 2020, Reddit reported that it averaged 52 million daily active users, a 44% year-over-year increase. Also last October, Emarketer reported it expected Reddit’s ad revenue to go from $212.5 million in 2021 to $289.9 million in 2022. Last December, Reddit told Ad Age it expected to hit $1 billion in annual revenue within the next three years. And last month, the company launched a new, in-house creative agency called KarmaLab, to help brands like Snickers and Samsung create custom-built campaigns for the platform.

Emarketer analyst Debra Aho Williamson says Reddit is the second fastest growing social platform in the U.S. after TikTok, growing users by 26% over the last year. After gaining notoriety with the meme stocks, it’s clearly something the brand is looking to capitalize on. “[They want] to make sure that people are aware that, not only is Reddit a place for niche communities or meme stocks, but no matter what you’re interested in there’s probably a place for you there,” says Williamson. “There are a lot of people who wouldn’t think of the platform in that way.”