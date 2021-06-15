Twitter is working on ‘unmentions’ to let you silence bullies and outrage mobs

Twitter is in the works designing new features that will make its users less susceptible to abuse, outrage mobs, and bullies. Specifically, it’s designing a feature that will allow a user to “unmention” themselves in someone else’s tweet. That is, users will be able to remove themselves when someone @mentions them in a tweet.
This news comes from Dominic Camozzi, a privacy engineer at Twitter, who showed off several early-stage mockups of the much-needed feature.
Sometimes you want to talk, and sometimes you just … don't.
Check out these early concepts that could help control unwanted attention on Twitter.
Feedback, especially at this beginning stage, is invited (and wanted)! ???? pic.twitter.com/6SpzqiwFlL
— Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021
The feature would also offer notifications for @mentions by someone you don’t follow—and give you the ability to stop them from @mentioning you again.
Notifications
Going further, if someone you don’t follow @ mentions you, you’ll get a special notification. If you unmention yourself from there, the Tweet author will not be able to mention you again. pic.twitter.com/RTFBEnkPFf
— Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021
Plus you can set the duration of up to seven days to stop certain accounts from @mentioning you.
Settings
You can also restrict certain accounts from mentioning you.
Need some peace and quiet? Keep EVERYONE from mentioning you for 1 day, 3 days, or 7 days. pic.twitter.com/d50JIcsPok
— Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021
And you’ll get the ability to control mass mentions, too.
Getting a little TOO much attention? I want to make it easier to address that in 3 ways.
1️⃣ Get notified when you’re getting a lot of mentions
2️⃣ Review those Tweets
3️⃣ Change settings to stop the situation from escalating further pic.twitter.com/CL43INsMky
— Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021
From an anti-bullying, anti-outrage mob stance these features are a godsend. Sometimes Twitter is like stepping into a war zone when all you showed up for was a stroll through the park. There’s no word on when these features will come to fruition, but when they do, they will help make Twitter a much more fun, safe, and relaxing place to hang out.