  • 7:55 am

Twitter is working on ‘unmentions’ to let you silence bullies and outrage mobs

Twitter is working on a much-needed new feature that will make its users less susceptible to abuse, outrage mobs, and bullies.

[Source Photo: Jeremy Zero/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
Twitter is working on a new feature that will make its users less susceptible to abuse, outrage mobs, and bullies by designing a way for users to “unmention” themselves in other people’s tweets.

This news comes from Dominic Camozzi, a privacy engineer at Twitter, who showed off several early-stage mockups of the much-needed feature.

The feature would also offer notifications for @mentions by someone you don’t follow—and give you the ability to stop them from @mentioning you again.

Plus, you can set the duration of up to seven days to stop certain accounts from @mentioning you.

And you’ll get the ability to control mass mentions, too.

From an anti-bullying, anti-outrage mob stance, these features are a godsend. Sometimes, Twitter is like stepping into a war zone when all you showed up for was a stroll through the park. There’s no word on when these features will come to fruition, but when they do, they will help make Twitter a much more fun, safe, and relaxing place to hang out.

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

