Taco Bell free taco: vaccinated Californians get a free Doritos taco today only

You’re a Californian who’s gotten vaxxed and thus helped protect yourself, the ones you love, and the wider public from COIVD-19. You’re a hero—and now it’s time for a reward. Today only, Taco Bell is giving anyone in the state of California who has received their COVID-19 vaccination a free taco.

The free taco is Taco Bell’s, which is based in southern California, contribution to the state’s Vax for the Win campaign. And the taco you get is the seasoned beef Doritos Locos Taco.

To get the free taco, head to any participating Taco Bell location in California. When you order via walk-in or drive-through, make sure to tell them you want your free taco and be sure you have proof of your COVID-19 vaccination shot on hand. If you do, that seasoned beef Doritos Locos Taco is all yours.

And don’t worry if you’ve only had one dose of your vaccination so far—you’re still eligible for the free taco. But note that the deal is good for today only, Tuesday, June 15.