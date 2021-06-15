Get a free Taco Bell free taco today, if you meet these two requirements

You’re a Californian who’s gotten vaxxed and thus helped protect yourself, the ones you love, and the wider public from COVID-19. Now, it’s time for a reward. Today only, Taco Bell will give you a free taco.

The seasoned beef Doritos Locos Taco taco is Taco Bell’s contribution to the state’s Vax for the Win campaign.

To get the free taco, head to any participating Taco Bell location in California. When you order via walk-in or drive-through, make sure to tell them you want your free taco and be sure you have proof of your COVID-19 vaccination shot on hand.

And don’t worry if you’ve only had one dose of your vaccination so far; you’re still eligible for the free taco.