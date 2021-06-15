advertisement
advertisement

Get a free Taco Bell free taco today, if you meet these two requirements

You’re a Californian who’s gotten vaxxed against COVID-19. Now, it’s time for a reward. Today only, Taco Bell will give you a free taco.

Get a free Taco Bell free taco today, if you meet these two requirements
[Source Photos: Taco Bell and rawpixel]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

You’re a Californian who’s gotten vaxxed and thus helped protect yourself, the ones you love, and the wider public from COVID-19. Now, it’s time for a reward. Today only, Taco Bell will give you a free taco.

advertisement

The seasoned beef Doritos Locos Taco taco is Taco Bell’s contribution to the state’s Vax for the Win campaign.

To get the free taco, head to any participating Taco Bell location in California. When you order via walk-in or drive-through, make sure to tell them you want your free taco and be sure you have proof of your COVID-19 vaccination shot on hand.

And don’t worry if you’ve only had one dose of your vaccination so far; you’re still eligible for the free taco.

advertisement
advertisement

“It’s been a tough year, and we are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us,” CEO Mark King said in a written statement “We are thrilled to do our part and give back to our home state with something everyone knows and loves to celebrate those who have made the decision to get vaccinated.”

The fast-food chain is based in Irvine, California.

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life