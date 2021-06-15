PwC promises to hire 10,000 Black and Latinx employees over 5 years

advertisement advertisement

Professional services firm PwC will commit $125 million to preparing 25,000 Black and Latinx students for business careers, and Tim Ryan, U.S. chair and senior partner, says the company will endeavor to hire 10,000 of those students over the next five years.

advertisement

advertisement

“We’re going get them ready for the workforce, to create internships, and training opportunities,” Ryan told Fast Company. “Ten thousand will come to us, which is important, but we will be equally proud of the [other] 15,000 we’re going to help because that then gets to solving the broader societal problem.” PwC’s diversity hiring commitment is part of a broad series of announcements the global firm unveiled Tuesday. The U.S. operations will reorganize into two businesses: Trust Solutions, which includes tax reporting and assurance, and Consulting Solutions, which will serve corporate customers in areas such as cybersecurity and deals. PwC is also creating a Trust Leadership Institute to train executives and leaders on how to build trust as they tackle a growing array of business and societal challenges. Clients, Ryan says, are asking: “Can I win the confidence of my stakeholders on the topics that are important to them? Am I doing the right thing? And can I be seen as trustworthy?”

advertisement