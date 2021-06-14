BuzzFeed will pay creators of viral content up to $10,000 per post

The website, founded in 2006, earned internet fame for its trending entertainment and celebrity news, clicky headlines, and library of unscientific quizzes promising to reveal such truths as your Harry Potter doppelganger predicted from your favorite dessert foods, or whether or not you would be invited to the Met Gala based on an outfit crafted from the Asos clothing catalog. To build its empire of content, BuzzFeed has long relied on an army of fan contributors who create essays, lists, and quizzes free of charge via the BuzzFeed Community portal. In the past, it has doled out virtual “trophies” and “internet points” to top content creators.

But now, it’s offering for the first time to pay these community members. Last week, it introduced a new program—dubbed the BuzzFeed Summer Writers’ Challenge—that offers payments of up to $10,000 per post for top creators. Users who publish posts that achieve a minimum number of page views between June 15 and August 15 will be compensated on a tiered scale, with payouts starting at $150 for stories with 150,000 views, and rising to $10,000 for stories that hit 4 million views.

Outsourcing content creation to the public is a business strategy that has been effectively leveraged by a number of publications in the past, including Forbes Media, which began paying all contributors in February 2018. That amount was whittled down a bit amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, with the current rate standing at $250 for those who author at least five posts per month as well as a half-cent bonus for every new reader.