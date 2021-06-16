What do scientists do when they need to explore a wombat burrow? Send in the WomBot

advertisement advertisement

Beneath the ground of Australia’s grasslands and eucalyptus forests stretch complex tunnels of wombat burrows, which can be 10 to 100 feet long and 11.5 feet deep. These burrows help wombats and other animals hide from predators, escape bushfires, and in some cases access water during times of drought. But the safety of the burrows also contributes to a new threat to the species: They may be helping spread a deadly disease called sarcoptic mange. To better understand that spread, researchers need to get inside the burrows; to do so, they’ve developed a robot called the WomBot.

Studying wombat burrows has long been a challenge for scientists, says Scott Carver, a disease ecologist at the University of Tasmania. They’re too small for adult humans to crawl into, so many researchers have had to use “destructive techniques,” such as digging up the burrows or drilling holes into them, or expensive ground-penetrating radar. “The WomBot makes a big difference to studying burrows because it is nondestructive and can be used to study a much larger number more efficiently,” Carver says via email. Robert Ross, a robotics researcher at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia, spearheaded the development of the WomBot, and together with Carver and other researchers recently published a study on how they used the WomBot to explore 30 wombat burrows in Tasmania. It took six months and three different designs to develop a robot capable of exploring the narrow, uneven terrain of wombat burrows. Using continuous tracks like a tank and operated remotely, the WomBot explored 30 burrows, measuring temperature and humidity, and leaving environmental sensors to record those metrics over a period of time. All of that information will help researchers learn how the parasitic mites that cause sarcoptic mange might be surviving in the burrows, leading to transmission when one wombat traverses through another’s tunnels.

