How the world’s powers are fighting over a melting Arctic

For decades, the frozen Arctic was little more than a footnote in global economic competition, but that’s changing as its ice melts with the warming climate.

As an expert in maritime trade and Arctic geopolitics, I have been following the increasing activity and geopolitical tensions in the Arctic. They underscore the need for fresh thinking on U.S. Arctic policy to address emerging competition in the region. The problem with America’s icebreaker fleet America’s aging icebreaker fleet has been a persistent topic of frustration in Washington. Congress put off investing in new icebreakers for decades in the face of more pressing demands. Now, the lack of polar-class icebreakers undermines America’s ability to operate in the Arctic region, including responding to disasters as shipping and mineral exploration increase.

It might sound counterintuitive, but diminishing sea ice can make the region more dangerous—breakaway ice floes pose risks both to ships and to oil platforms, and the opening waters are expected to attract both more shipping and more mineral exploration. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that about 30% of the world’s undiscovered natural gas and 13% of undiscovered oil may be in the Arctic. The U.S. Coast Guard has just two icebreakers to manage this changing environment. The Polar Star, a heavy icebreaker that can break through ice up to 21 feet thick, was commissioned in 1976. It is usually posted to Antarctica in the winter, but it was sent to the Arctic this year to provide a U.S. presence. The crew on the aging ship has had to fight fires and deal with power outages and equipment breaks—all while in some of the most inhospitable and remote locations on Earth. The second icebreaker, the smaller Healy, commissioned in 2000, suffered a fire on board in August 2020 and canceled all Arctic operations.

An icebreaker solution One way to add to the icebreaker fleet would be to have allies jointly procure and operate icebreakers while each still builds up its own fleet. For example, the Biden administration could collaborate with NATO allies to create a partnership modeled on NATO’s Strategic Airlift Capability of C-17 airplanes. The airlift program, started in 2008, operates three large transport planes that its 12 member nations can use to quickly transport troops and equipment. A similar program for icebreakers could operate a fleet under NATO—perhaps starting with icebreakers contributed by NATO countries, such as Canada, or partner countries, such as Finland. As with the Strategic Airlift Capability, each member country would purchase a percentage of the shared fleet’s operating hours based on their overall contributions to the program.

Over the past few years, however, “near-Arctic” countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, Britain, and many European Union members, have become more engaged, and Russia has become more active. With the rising tensions and expanding interest in the region, the era of cooperative engagement has started to recede with the melting sea ice. Rockford Weitz is a professor of practice and the director of the Fletcher Maritime Studies Program at the Fletcher School at Tufts University

