Novavax eyes bringing its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. market

American biotechnology company Novavax said today that the COVID-19 vaccine it’s developing has shown to have 90.4% effectiveness in a phase III clinical trial conducted in the United States and Mexico.

The results of the trial, which included 29,960 participants, yielded an efficacy on par with that of vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. It was also shown to defend against newer, mutating strains of the coronavirus, including the alpha variant now most prevalent in the country.

Novavax’s vaccine candidate, however, has a mechanism that differs from Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s, which both used novel techniques that inject genetic material to instruct the immune system to begin producing disease antibodies. The Novavax candidate instead supplies a small amount of the disease protein—like in traditional vaccines—to prompt the body to fight it off and build up immunity. But unlike vaccines of the past, it features a lab-engineered protein grown in an insect cell.

With three vaccines already in use in the U.S., some experts think the country’s demand already has plateaued, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could deny the Novavax candidate emergency use authorization in favor of recommending that it undergo the more rigorous standard process of full approval.