Why is bitcoin rising? Elon Musk lays out conditions for Tesla to accept BTC again

The cryptocurrency is up over 9% after comments from Musk.

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
In May bitcoin got hammered due to comments from Chinese and Japanese authorities. But it also got hammered for another reason – Elon Musk announced Telsa would stop accepting bitcoin due to concerns over the cryptocurrency’s mining environmental impact.

But in the past day, bitcoin has lept to a two-week high. So what’s happening? It’s Elon Musk again. He’s tweeted, and thus the price of bitcoin has moved. But this time his tweet gave bitcoin investors some hope – thus the price of the coin has shot up over 9%, at the time of this writing, to over $39,100 per coin.

So what did Musk say this time? He tweeted a reply to a Coinbase asserting Telsa had only “sold ~10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market.” Musk then went on to say Tesla purchases via bitcoin will be possible again when miners reach a point where about half of the energy used to mine bitcoin is made up of clean energy sources – as long as the future trend shows that clean energy use going in the right direction.

So what does this jump on Musk’s comments mean for bitcoin’s future? It’s impossible to know as the cryptocurrency is so volatile. While Musk’s most recent comment was good for the coin, any negative comment from regulators or another one from Musk himself could send BTC plummeting again.

